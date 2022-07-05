HMP Erlestoke: Report finds 'insufficient progress' with drugs
A review into a prison deemed "less safe" during Covid restrictions has found insufficient progress has been made with alcohol and drugs problems.
The category C men's prison HMP Erlestoke, in Wiltshire, was inspected in May after an investigation in 2021 found "troubling" conditions.
HM chief inspector of prisons said good progress was made in four out of the 13 recommendation areas reviewed and reasonable progress was made in seven.
Two areas had insufficient progress.
The report found as well as problems with drugs and alcohol remaining "acute", there was insufficient improvement in relationships between prisoners and staff.
Contributory factors noted were the inexperience of "a number of" staff members and a "lack of real engagement by some officers", illustrated by the "tolerance of some low-level rule-breaking behaviour", according to Charlie Taylor, HM Inspectorate of Prisons.
Mr Taylor said work and training was going into relationships to improve equality work, but some complex issues still needed to be tackled.
He reported that specific issues about health care appointments were being addressed practically, but without having resolved the capacity issues that caused some delays.
In the report, Mr Taylor said: "After a few years when Erlestoke had not been moving in the right direction, it was encouraging to see that it was now doing so across most areas.
"The improvements were in many cases recent, and resulted, in part, from new managers and newly funded roles.
Prisoner assaults rise
"There is no reason why these improvements should not become embedded, if the resourcing in key areas and the leadership momentum can be sustained."
Investigators also found an area of notable positive practice in the work of the psychology team.
Specifically, they reported the "individualised guidance to support staff" to aid the reintegration of more complex long-term prisoners was "particularly good".
The report found the recorded number of violent incidents was similar to those before the inspection. It did not offer figures but said there had been a reduction in prisoner-on-staff assaults.
It also noted an increase in prisoner-on-prisoner assaults.
The latter was expected when Covid restrictions were lifted and prisoners were able to move about more freely, the report found.
