Potterne seeks to convert former school into community hub
- Published
A group of villagers is hoping to purchase a former school and bring it back into use for the community.
The primary school in Potterne, near Devizes, closed in 2019 and residents are now aiming to buy the building.
A community group called The Patch has been set-up to help raise £120,000 to complete the purchase and use it as a venue for events and activities.
"We are community-based and we want the community to feel like they have bought it," said director Bob Berry.
Mr Berry said many people from in and around Potterne had spent their childhoods at the school and had fond memories of it, so were keen to see it reopened for community use.
The school, which closed due to declining pupil numbers, was owned by the local church diocese which gave The Patch the first opportunity to purchase the site for less than its commercial value.
"The diocese is selling it and the opportunity came up to buy it in the last two to three months," said Mr Berry.
"The church put a six-month moratorium on it which began in April, so it has to be completed by 24 August, so we're a bit up against it, but we like a challenge," he added.
The Patch aims to host classes on subjects including cooking and computer skills, a produce market and exercise classes, and plans also involve a cafe and library.
"Potterne has a pub, village hall, parish rooms, church, youth club and social club, so we aim to patch all of it together and put on a wide variety of activities in more suitable spaces," said Mr Berry.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk