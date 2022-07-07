Wiltshire Police criticised over protecting vulnerable people
"Serious concerns" have been expressed over how a police force protects the vulnerable and its public interactions.
Wiltshire Police has been found as inadequate in three areas and requiring improvement in five others.
Her Majesty's Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Services, who compiled the report, said the force needed to improve.
Wiltshire and Swindon PCC Philip Wilkinson said the report was "sobering reading".
"My aim, alongside the Chief Constable, is for Wiltshire Police to provide a quality, effective, frontline policing service which prioritises those crimes which matter most to communities," he added.
"Together, the Chief Constable and I will ensure the necessary resources are available to enable reform and to ensure improvements are rapidly implemented so we can begin to satisfy the Inspectorate and, more importantly, Wiltshire's residents."
The report highlighted that the force was "missing opportunities to protect vulnerable and repeat victims of crime".
Wiltshire is one of six police forces in England which are under special measures.
The forces are the Met, Greater Manchester, Cleveland, Gloucestershire, Staffordshire and Wiltshire.
Her Majesty's Inspector of Constabulary Wendy Williams said: "I have serious concerns about Wiltshire Police's performance, particularly how it responds to the public, protects vulnerable people and makes use of its resources.
"The force is missing opportunities to protect vulnerable and repeat victims of crime.
"It needs to improve the way it manages victims' calls, so that all vulnerable people are identified.
"Some domestic abuse victims have received an unacceptable level of service and have continued to remain at risk.
"The force is not supervising investigations well enough and doesn't always follow all investigative opportunities."
The force is now being monitored by the Inspectorate
"In addition, I have been in regular contact with the Chief Constable and will continue to work with the force until the required vital improvements are made," said Ms Williams.
The force's Chief Constable, Kier Pritchard, was appointed to the role in 2018.
He said the report was "incredibly disappointing" that the report showed the force had been "letting people down".
