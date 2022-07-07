Motorcyclist dies in crash on A419 in Swindon
- Published
A motorcyclist has died in a crash on the A419 near Swindon.
Police were called to the southbound carriageway near Blunsdon at about 20:00 BST on Wednesday.
The man, in his 40's, came off his bike and died at the scene, Wiltshire police said. There were no other vehicles involved.
The carriageway remains closed in both directions while investigators carry out enquiries. Police are appealing for any witnesses to get in contact.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.