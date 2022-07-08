Salisbury Hospital receives £14m to build new ward
Salisbury NHS Foundation Trust has been awarded £14 million from the national Elective Recovery Fund to build a new inpatient ward.
The 24-bed ward will allow the trust to reduce waiting times for patients.
Construction is due to start in January 2023 and is expected to be completed in the autumn of the same year.
Final approval is subject to regional and national sign off of the business case. Stacey Hunter, Trust CEO, said she was "delighted".
"When completed, the new ward will significantly increase our ability to tackle the waiting list for elective procedures
"I would ask that everyone bears with us as we submit final plans and while the building work is underway," she said.
