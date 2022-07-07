Wiltshire firefighters tackle 'significant' wildfire blaze
- Published
More than 50 firefighters are tackling a "significant" wildfire blaze in Wiltshire.
The fire broke out on Salisbury Plain near Shrewton at about 17:30 BST, Dorset and Wiltshire Fire Service said.
A spokeswoman said the blaze spreads over an area measuring about 300m by 50m (0.3km by 0.05km).
Crews are using hose reels and beaters to try dampen the fire. Eight helicopters are also attending the incident.
Nearby residents are advised to "keep windows and doors closed to avoid inhaling the fumes".
