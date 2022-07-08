Murder investigation launched after Devizes man dies
A murder investigation has been launched by police after a man died following an assault.
Wayne Sheppard, 44, from Devizes in Wiltshire, was taken to hospital with injuries on Saturday night.
Darren Fell, 39, of Hewitt Court, New Park Street, Devizes, was charged with grievous bodily harm with intent and remains in custody.
Mr Sheppard, who died six days after the assault, has been described by his family as "a lovely son and father".
Fell will appear at Salisbury Magistrates' Court on 5 August.
'Tight-knit community'
The family of Mr Sheppard, who lived on Waiblingen Way, said he was a "happy-go-lucky bloke".
"He always helped out other people and he will be missed by us all," their tribute read.
Detective Chief Inspector Phil Walker expressed his "sincere condolences" to Mr Sheppard's family.
He said the launch of a murder investigation would "no doubt cause concern amongst the tight-knit community within Devizes" but that there was "no wider risk to the public".
Wiltshire Police have asked witnesses to get in touch by calling 101.
