Salisbury: Van hits pedestrian and man hospitalised
A man in his 80s who was found with "serious injuries" is believed to have been hit by a van, police have said.
Wiltshire Police said the man was injured on Milford Street, Salisbury, at about 14:00 BST.
He was taken to hospital by air ambulance, a spokesman said.
Appealing for witnesses, he added that road closures were in place "from the Huntsman Tavern on Gigant Street to the junction near Milford Street".
