Salisbury school caretaker made indecent images of children
- Published
A school caretaker has been sentenced after pleading guilty to making indecent images of children.
Richard Burt, 66, of Cornwall Road, Salisbury, was arrested following concerns about the type of websites he was accessing while at work.
When police examined his mobile phone and tablet, they found evidence of indecent images of children.
Appearing at Salisbury Crown Court on Friday Burt was given an 18-month community order.
He will be also be placed on the Sex Offenders Register for five years and must abide by the conditions of a Sexual Harm Prevention Order for five years.
Burt was employed as a site manager at a primary school in Salisbury from where he was immediately suspended when the investigation took place.
He was arrested in August 2020 after an internet monitoring company alerted police about his computer use.
'Acted swiftly'
Wiltshire Police stressed that while the case was likely to cause concern in the community, it found no evidence of Burt either taking pictures of children known to him or committing offences against children known to him.
At Salisbury Magistrates Court on 29 April Burt pleaded guilty to one charge of making indecent images of children.
Det Con Jason Walsh, from Wiltshire Police, said: "Due to the fact that Burt worked in a school, his internet use was being monitored and, because of the nature of some of the websites he was accessing, the company alerted the police.
"We were able to act swiftly and make an arrest, seizing his devices so these could be examined for evidence of the viewing or downloading of child abuse images.
"We hope this case highlights the proactive work which is constantly taking place to identify offenders who access indecent images of children and ensure they are brought to justice."
A Wiltshire Council spokesperson said the "safeguarding of pupils is our priority".
