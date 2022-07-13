Wiltshire: Extra funding to support victims of abuse
- Published
Additional government funding has been awarded to support victims of domestic and sexual abuse in Wiltshire.
Funding for the county's support services will be boosted by nearly £635,000 over the next three years.
Splitz Support Service in Wiltshire said the number of referrals to the charity had doubled since the pandemic.
"This funding will help us and our partners support more people than ever before," said chief executive Claire Marshall.
The extra funding follows a successful bid by the Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner (OPCC) to the Ministry of Justice.
Police and Crime Commissioner for Wiltshire and Swindon, Philip Wilkinson said: "It is vitally important my office ensures services which are there for victims and survivors in Wiltshire have the money they need to provide to best possible support."
The announcement by the Ministry of Justice means funding for the services will be swelled by £211,000 a year for the next three years.
'Enhance the service'
That is in addition to the money the OPCC already provides and awards to services.
"I'm hopeful this money will help them to do more - and ensure support services are available at the precise point they are needed by victims, children and vulnerable people," Mr Wilkinson said.
The latest bid is in addition to the £180,000 awarded to the OPCC last month to pay for an Independent Domestic Violence Advocate (IDVA) and a Children and Young Persons Independent Sexual Violence Advisor (ISVA), who will join the Trowbridge-based Splitz Support Service.
"This funding gives the team at Splitz Support Service the opportunity to enhance the service we provide to people dealing with domestic abuse and sexual violence," added Ms Marshall.
A detailed breakdown of how the extra funding will be spent has yet to be finalised.
In June, Mr Wilkinson also renewed £3.7m funding over the next seven years for specialist support services to help victims of serious sexual assault receive appropriate urgent medical care and access to crisis support counselling.
