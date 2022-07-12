MoD apologises for fires on Salisbury Plain
Published
The Ministry of Defence (MoD) has apologised for a series of fires caused by military training.
Three fires are burning on Salisbury Plain after live firing on Monday.
Lt Col Vance Worsley said: "I can only apologise" after people in the area had to close windows to keep smoke out.
He said the fires were being tackled by military personnel and the fire service. Previously the MoD said fire crews could not approach due to the risk of unexploded bombs.
Lt Col Worsley said there were two fires in the northern area of the plain and one in the southern area.
Soldiers from the Second Parachute Regiment and the Royal Artillery had joined civilian crews from Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service (DWFRS) 500m into MoD land to tackle the fires.
The fires started during "Army pre-deployment training, which is a priority" he added.
Lt Col Worsley said he lived on Salisbury Plain and had also had to close his doors and windows along with many other local residents.
"I'm the commandant of Salisbury Plain, I see everyone as our neighbours - that's why we're trying our best to get this under control," he said.
Lt Col Worsley said all military units had been instructed no further firing would take place until all of the fires had been extinguished.
