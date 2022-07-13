MoD fire on Salisbury Plain: helicopters could be used to tackle flames
The Ministry of Defence (MoD) is considering using helicopters to drop water onto fires caused by army training on Salisbury Plain.
Three small fires are still burning after being sparked during a live firing exercise on Monday.
MoD staff and Dorset & Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service have been working to prevent the fires spreading.
"Only three small fires remain and we have reduced the amount of smoke," said an MoD spokesperson.
"We are looking at whether we can safely use helicopters to drop water on the periphery of the impact area," they added.
Soldiers from the Second Parachute Regiment and Royal Artillery have joined firefighters in attempts to tackle the fires.
Fire crews remained on site until 21:00 BST on Tuesday to dampen down the area and ensure there was no risk to the public or property.
There were two fires in the northern area of the plain and one in the southern area, said the MoD.
"Yesterday evening both defence personnel and Dorset & Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service worked to reduce the impact of the fires and this has made a massive difference," said a spokesperson.
