MoD fires extinguished on Salisbury Plain
- Published
All three fires on the Salisbury Plain Training Area have been put out, Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue said.
The fires began on Monday partly due to live firing exercises, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) said and its helicopter was deployed earlier to further dampen down any hot spots and review the area.
Devizes MP Danny Kruger said the fires had had a "real impact" on residents.
He said he had previously spoken to the MoD and farmers about reducing the risk of future fires in the training area.
The MoD has been using its helicopter to drop water on the fires and to douse large portions of the impact area, according to Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue.
Smoke spread across the county and people were advised to keep their windows and doors shut on some of the hottest days of the year.
