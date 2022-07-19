Swindon collective effort to brighten up 'tagged' street
A group of artists are making a collective effort to brighten up a street by painting murals over years of "unsightly" graffiti tagging.
An idea led by Swindon resident Helen Salter, the Redcliffe Collective has been transforming a building on Redcliffe Street, Rodbourne.
Inspired by the area's history, the project aims to encourage people to have more pride in where they live.
They hope to spread the initiative across the town.
Ms Salter said she first had the idea of painting the former tailors on her local street back in 2016, after wanting to "clear up the area" that was "bland" and "predominantly full of tags".
"We get so many visitors from the Outlet Village. When they drive out of the town, this will be their lasting impression," she added.
Mimicking the old rail-works building opposite, now the Designer Outlet Village, the team have painted 10 arches, each one designed by different artists, with the history of Rodbourne in mind.
Taking two weeks to complete, Ms Salter said: "It's just full of life, full of colour which has really brightened up the area."
"It will hit you on the spot and probably make you quite emotional," she added.
Artist Steve Light, known as Slart, decided to paint a tribute to his late Swindon college tutor, Mossy.
"He was just such an amazing support to me. His family are over the moon with it. It's a great memorial for him," he said.
Mr Light hopes the mural stays "for many years" and said he's "proud" of the work.
The team hopes to spread the positivity across the town, with plans to decorate at the Transfer Bridge roundabout near the Outlet Village and the side of a house, donated by a local resident.
