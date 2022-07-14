Dozens of fire crews called to blaze in houses in Swindon
Dozens of firefighters are dealing with a fire involving four terraced houses in Wiltshire.
Fire crews from Westlea, Swindon, Stratton, Chippenham and Corsham were called to the incident on Walter Close, The Prinnels, Swindon at 3.14pm.
An aerial platform ladder is also currently at the scene helping to tackle the blaze.
There is no information about any injuries as a result of the fire.
