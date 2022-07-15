Lorry fire closes two lanes on M4 in Wiltshire

Firefighters attending lorry fireNational Highways
Firefighters from Rambsury, supported by Hungerford and Newbury, were called to the lorry fire

A lorry fire on the M4 temporarily closed the westbound carriageway.

Firefighters were called to the blaze between junctions 14 and 15 in Wiltshire at about 01:26 BST.

The lorry was said to be "well and truly ablaze" by witnesses who reported feeling an "intense heat" as they passed it on the eastbound carriageway.

Lane three has since reopened but lanes one and two remain shut and motorists have been advised to consider a different route where possible.

