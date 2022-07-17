Salisbury Plain fire spreads smoke across county to Swindon
Smoke from a grass fire that has been burning for several days is spreading smoke for miles.
A blaze that started up again on Salisbury Plain in Wiltshire has been affecting Swindon, more than 20 miles away across the county.
People in the town reported stinging eyes and having to keep their windows closed due to smoke on Sunday.
The fire service confirmed the smoke was from Salisbury Plain and said they were monitoring the situation closely.
There have been a number of fires on the Plain over the last week.
The Ministry of Defence (MoD) confirmed the fires were the result of its military training exercises on 11 July.
The area was being used for live firing practice which has since stopped.
Residents in Swindon took to social media to complain about being unable to open their windows in the hot weather.
One woman said she had been unable to sleep and that her eyes were watering from the smoke outside.
A man said his home had become dangerously hot and he had recorded temperatures inside his house of more than 40C.
Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue said it was monitoring the situation and supporting the MoD.
