Wiltshire man who used a rope to pull victim to floor jailed
- Published
A man who used a rope to pull a woman to the floor has been jailed for nearly four years.
Tyler Cortis, 23, from Trowbridge in Wiltshire, also followed another woman and hit her with an unknown object, leaving her covered in blood.
He was sentenced at Swindon Crown Court on 12 July after pleading guilty to two counts of actual bodily harm.
Wiltshire Police said one of the victims told officers she still looks over her shoulder in fear.
Cortis assaulted the two women in separate attacks in Trowbridge during September 2021.
"His actions caused them to feel extremely vulnerable and frightened and I know they continue to feel this way, months after the attacks," said Det Con James Gatherum.
His first attack, on 4 September, left the woman, in her 30s, on the floor covered in blood, in an alleyway near Bramley Lane.
'Significant concern'
She was found by a passer-by and taken to hospital with a 3cm (1.2 inch) laceration to her head which required stitches.
The following day, he launched a separate attack on a woman in her 20s who was known to him, as she walked alone in the Longfield Estate.
He approached her from behind and pulled her to the floor with a rope around her neck.
Cortis was arrested later that day for the second assault and inquiries by officers led to him also being arrested for the assault the previous day.
'This will not be tolerated'
"One of the victims tells me she always feels anxious when out and about and is always looking over her shoulder thinking the same thing will happen again," said Det Con Gatherum
"It is completely unacceptable that one person's actions should make others feel frightened, upset, anxious and scared.
"The actions of Cortis will simply not be tolerated and we will do all that we can to ensure offenders like this are put before the courts so that justice can be served."
He was sentenced to 24 months imprisonment for the first offence and 22 months for the second assault, to be served consecutively meaning he will serve 46 months in prison.
A seven-year restraining order was also put in place.
