Man in his 20s dies at Cotswold Water Park
- Published
A man in his 20s has died at a water park.
Officers were called to Cotswold Water Park, Ashton Keynes, at about 18:00 BST on Tuesday.
The man was pulled from the water near Whitefriar's Sailing Club and was confirmed dead shortly after.
Wiltshire Police said it was not treating his death as suspicious. The entire site contains 150 lakes, formed largely in former gravel pits, on the Gloucestershire-Wiltshire border.
The last death at the site was in July 2019 when Cory Nicholson, 21, from Calne, died while swimming in a lake.
The death on Tuesday follows a number of similar deaths in open water in recent days during the heatwave.
A 14-year-old boy is believed to have drowned in the River Thames on Monday and a 16-year-old boy died in Bray Lake near Maidenhead, Berkshire, the same day.
A a 13-year-old boy drowned when he got into difficulty in the River Tyne in Northumberland on Sunday, and a 16-year-old boy died in Salford Quays, Greater Manchester, on Saturday.
Water safety warning
NHS medical director for the South West of England, Dr Michael Marsh, has warned of the dangers of attempting to cool off in rivers and lakes.
"In the rivers you've got to be careful of the currents and the hidden hazards such as weeds," he said.
"In lakes it is absolutely about hidden hazards, and with the sea it's much colder than you sometimes think, because you've got hot you think it's going to be pleasant.
"If you're young fit and healthy, don't jump off cliffs into freezing cold water and think you're going to be alright. It's dangerous," he added.
