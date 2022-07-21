Swindon Walton Close fire: Years of memories destroyed
A woman has said years' worth of family history has been lost after a fire tore through four terraced houses.
Shelby Tearall, 24, from Swindon, grew up in a house on Walter Close that was destroyed when a discarded cigarette set fire to a fence and spread.
Her parents, Darren and Theresa Castree, had lived in the house for 22 years, with her brother, Sam, 18.
"They are gutted, they have literally nothing left, only the clothes on their back," Miss Tearall said.
"Luckily they still have each other.
"My mum said she can't get another husband, she can't get another son, but she can always buy new materialistic things."
About 50 firefighters were called to the fire which started at about 15:14 BST on 14 July.
Miss Tearall's mother, 50, was out at work, while her father, who is 52, and brother were both asleep at the time the fire started.
Sam was woken by the sound of the fire alarm and smell of smoke. He alerted his father and both quickly escaped.
"When I found out what happened I was at a bus stop.
"I just put my hands on my head and I didn't believe it at first," Miss Tearall said.
"The fire was no fault of theirs, it started at a different house and spread to their home.
"The upstairs ceiling was coming in, there is water damage, it's all burnt, my brother's bedroom isn't a bedroom anymore, it has all gone up in flames, its all been burnt, so my brother lost absolutely everything he owned.
"My dad has recovered a couple of canvases, a leather jacket and my mum's make-up box.
"That's all they've got out of 22 years of memories."
One man was treated for smoke inhalation but everybody else from the properties were able to leave without injury.
When the tragedy sunk in, Miss Tearall, who now lives in Wroughton, said her thoughts turned to all the good times they had at the house.
"I grew up in that house. I've known nothing else, that has been our family home.
"All our Christmases were in there," she said.
"I went back to see the state of it on Saturday and I was absolutely heartbroken."
Miss Tearall's parents and brother are staying in a hotel and believe they may have found somewhere to stay while they figure out what to do next.
"Mum can't look at the house in the state it is in at the moment, it's too upsetting," Miss Tearall said.
"She is not sure if she wants to go back to where that happened or start afresh with a new chapter in their lives."
Miss Tearall has started a gofundme page which has raised £2,000 to help her family rebuild their lives.
