Swindon 'too ambitious' in taking on road projects
A report has claimed a town may have been "too ambitious" in its road projects over the last decade.
Swindon Borough Council chief executive Susie Kemp asked for reports into the work on the Moonraker's Junction and the New Eastern Villages (NEV) Southern Connector Road.
The review identified "fundamental weaknesses" in the project management practices used.
One councillor said the schemes would ensure Swindon was ready to grow.
The Moonraker's Junction project over-ran by six months, while New Eastern Villages Connector Road might go £10m over the £30m budget.
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, Ms Kemp told councillors: "We should remember just how big Swindon's major highways programme is - it's £226m, nearly a quarter of a billion pounds.
"Ten years ago this council made hugely ambitious bids to government programmes to support our ambitious programme to see Swindon as a place of growth."
Government grants often come with strict deadlines on when the money must be spent.
Ms Kemp said: "The learnings from these projects is to be more mindful about what we are bidding for, especially if we get funding with stringent strings attached."
Ms Kemp said the Moonraker's project showed there "is much to improve on" and hoped that lessons had been learned.
'We are ready for houses'
Conservative cabinet member for strategic infrastructure, transport and planning, Gary Sumner, said the cluster of major schemes had caused disruption, but meant Swindon would be prepared for the planned new housing estates.
He said: "Normally houses are built and then you have to improve the infrastructure and everyone says 'why didn't you do it before?'
"We have done these projects before the first house of the NEV is built. It means we are ready for the houses."
