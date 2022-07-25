Man arrested for serious assault in Swindon town centre
- Published
A man has been arrested following a serious assault in Swindon town centre.
Police were called to reports of disorder at The Parade at around 15:00 BST on Sunday.
Emergency services arrived at the scene to find a man in his 30s with an injury to his neck.
The victim is currently in hospital and his injuries are not believed to be life threatening. Police have arrested a 30-year-old man on suspicion of grievous bodily harm.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk