Man arrested for serious assault in Swindon town centre

The man was arrested in Swindon on Sunday afternoon

A man has been arrested following a serious assault in Swindon town centre.

Police were called to reports of disorder at The Parade at around 15:00 BST on Sunday.

Emergency services arrived at the scene to find a man in his 30s with an injury to his neck.

The victim is currently in hospital and his injuries are not believed to be life threatening. Police have arrested a 30-year-old man on suspicion of grievous bodily harm.

