Crews battling Tidworth office block fire
- Published
Crews from 20 fire engines are dealing with a "significant" property fire.
They have been battling a blaze at a commercial premises in Tidworth, Wiltshire since about 09:45 BST.
People have been advised to avoid the area around Jagdalik Road, where the building - a stable block used for offices and storage - is burning.
Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service said the roof of the property was well alight on arrival and Humber Lane was closed in both directions.
The service said two crews from Salisbury and others from Pewsey, Marlborough, Chippenham, Stratton, Devizes, Royal Wootton Bassett and Warminster were at the scene.
They were joined by Hampshire firefighters from Andover, Basingstoke, Winchester and Eastleigh.
A spokesperson said firefighters wearing breathing apparatus had made "good progress" against the fire using main jets and hose reel jets.
The fire had since been surrounded, the fire service added.
