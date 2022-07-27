Man arrested after assault on teen in Trowbridge
A man has been arrested in connection with the assault of a teenage girl.
He was detained shortly after the incident, which happened in Trowbridge in Wiltshire, while being treated at hospital for a wound.
The assault happened on the footpath between Trowbridge Railway Station and Langford Road at about 18:30 BST on 25 July.
The girl also required hospital treatment after being injured fighting back against her attacker.
Detectives are appealing for witnesses and anyone who has CCTV footage to come forward.
Det Insp Tom Straker said: "This was a very concerning attack on a young girl by a man who was unknown to her.
"She was able to put up a fight and had the presence of mind to be able to provide a good description of her attacker despite being injured."
