Liquid-with-code could help reduce home burglaries
- Published
Police are hoping to stem a rise in burglaries by asking the public to use an invisible marking liquid.
Items are marked with an invisible liquid which then shows up under UV light.
"During times of any economic downturns which we are currently in, acquisitive crime increases," Wiltshire Police said.
Selecta DNA, the company behind the kits said it reduces burglaries by up to 83%.
Burglaries are on the increase following the pandemic.
"Now that people are still working from home but going into the office and become normal in their lives, burglar rates are starting to go up.
Police officers can use ultraviolet torches then a microscope to read a code in the liquid unique to each bottle.
Forces across the UK have also endorsed the product, according to Selecta DNA.
The idea is to "push burglaries away" by having window stickers as thieves know items in the house are marked.
Wiltshire Police is giving out 2,500 bottles of the liquid to people who have already been burgled.
It will be offered to people who have been recently burgled who could be prime targets to be broken into again.
Other residents are also encouraged to buy a bottle costing £25.
Local residents in Salisbury, who attended a demonstration of the kit, said they were a good idea.
Paul Summers, chair of Neighbourhood Wiltshire Association said: "It looks an excellent product that would certainly recommend people consider."
