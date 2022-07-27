Controversial incinerator plans in Westbury are rejected
A controversial incinerator planned for Westbury has been rejected by Wiltshire councillors in a major u-turn.
A year ago, plans to build the £200m incinerator were approved despite strong local opposition.
It was then reconsidered at a planning committee and was opposed by eight votes to one.
The final decision will be made by a government inspector after a planning inquiry in November.
Wiltshire Council said they had "concerns of the consequences" of the decision to build the incinerator with a "maximum downside of six figures".
The decision comes after the mayor of Westbury, Sheila Kimmins, said opposition to the incinerator had united the town.
"It would bring absolutely nothing other than add to the climate emergency, add to air pollution, add to traffic on the roads," she said.
Northacre Renewable Energy Limited (NREL) wants to burn non-recyclable waste to generate electricity.
Thousands of residents and campaigners have previously objected to the plans.
Protester Valeria Jarvis was delighted with the council's decision.
She said: "It's an unbelievable relief, it's big news."
The Westbury site in Wiltshire is on an industrial park that has long been allocated for waste processing.
But the location has caused controversy and planning complications due to its proximity to the town centre.
Northacre Renewable Energy Limited (NREL) said: "An appeal has been submitted to the planning inspectorate."
