Devizes crash: Three held on suspicion of attempted murder
- Published
Three people, including a 15-year-old boy, have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a pedestrian was hit by a car.
It happened at about 20:45 BST on Wednesday in the Station Road area of Devizes in Wiltshire.
The victim, a man in his 30s, remained in a critical condition in Southmead Hospital, a Wiltshire Police spokesperson said.
A fourth person has also been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.
The driver fled the scene and their white Ford Fiesta was later found abandoned.
Officers arrested a 20-year-old man, a 21-year-old woman and a 15-year-old boy, all on suspicion of attempted murder.
A 40-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.
They remain in police custody.
