Bradford-on-Avon residents create living wall

Men about to put plants in place
The living wall has been installed in Bradford-on-Avon

Residents of a Wiltshire town have created a vertical living garden to combat pollution.

The wall of plants has been attached to the side of a shop in Bridge Yard in the centre of Bradford-on-Avon.

It is hoped the living green wall will help improve poor air quality caused by traffic congestion and benefit the health and wellbeing of residents.

The residents want the garden to inspire other towns and villages to do the same.

The project was led by Stephanie Edwards

Stephanie Edwards came up with the idea and brought it to the town council to put into action.

"Already the plants have brought with them bees and insects, and we've had a couple of birds sitting up there so it's working for sure and we must not forget the health and wellbeing benefits," she said.

The wall had been in the planning since 2019 and took about five days to construct.

The plants have been installed on the side of Alfred's clothes shop

A local group crowdfunded £2,800 to help create the wall, with the rest of the £30,000 project funded by donations from the Arts Festival Group, an Area Board grant and the town council.

The group said it was the "perfect opportunity" to improve air quality and biodiversity in the town centre.

The wall is made up of seasonal plants, low energy LED lighting, birdhouses and bug hotels.

The plants will be watered by an automatic irrigation system and the town council is responsible for maintaining it

Town councillor, Alex Kay, said the living wall had a number of beneficial aspects.

"I don't think that anyone will boast that this will solve our air quality situation, but it will help it," she said.

"It's not just the traffic and the air quality, this is about wellbeing. This is beautiful and good for the businesses," added Ms Kay.

James Sullivan-Tailyour said he hoped the wall would attract new visitors to the town

James Sullivan-Tailyour, who owns the nearby The Swan Hotel said he was really pleased with the wall

"I think it's creating a cleaner town, a nicer town, but also something unique that is going to attract visitors as well," he added.

