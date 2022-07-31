Devizes crash: Boy, 15, charged with assaulting emergency worker
A 15-year-old boy has been charged with two counts of assaulting an emergency worker.
The charges are in connection with a case in which a pedestrian was hit by a car in the Station Road area of Devizes at about 20:45 BST on 27 July.
The pedestrian, a man aged in his 30s, was seriously hurt and is being treated at Bristol's Southmead Hospital.
The teenager has been released on bail to appear before Salisbury Magistrates Court on 23 August.
Wiltshire Police has also charged Jake Johnson-Atcherley, 20, of Hambleton Avenue, Devizes, with causing grievous bodily harm with intent after the pedestrian was hit by a car.
He is also charged with a number of driving offences as well and has been remanded in custody.
He was due to appear at Swindon Magistrates Court on Saturday.
