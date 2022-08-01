Malmesbury fire put out by multiple fire crews
- Published
Multiple fire crews were called out to deal with a large barn fire.
The blaze broke out in Luckington village, near Malmesbury in Wiltshire, at around 21:00 BST on Sunday.
Crews from Malmesbury and Chippenham, supported by a water carrier from Royal Wootton Bassett, managed to stop the fire spreading to nearby hedges.
Residents in the area, on the edge of the Cotswolds, were told to keep windows and doors shut after the fire caused a plume of black smoke.
A crew from @DWFRSChippenham have just returned back from here.— Chippenham Fire Station (@DWFRSChippenham) August 1, 2022
Some great work done to prevent the barn and hedges nearby from catching alight with water supply a real issue.#Fire #TeamWork #DWFRS https://t.co/6yXc61aNR3 pic.twitter.com/gmVQj8iq02
Chippenham Fire Station added that water supply had been a "real issue" when fighting the blaze.
Crews managed to put the fire out by the early hours of Monday morning.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk