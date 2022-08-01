Malmesbury fire put out by multiple fire crews

A hay barn on fire in the Cotswolds.Chippenham Fire Station
The blaze broke out on Sunday night

Multiple fire crews were called out to deal with a large barn fire.

The blaze broke out in Luckington village, near Malmesbury in Wiltshire, at around 21:00 BST on Sunday.

Crews from Malmesbury and Chippenham, supported by a water carrier from Royal Wootton Bassett, managed to stop the fire spreading to nearby hedges.

Residents in the area, on the edge of the Cotswolds, were told to keep windows and doors shut after the fire caused a plume of black smoke.

Chippenham Fire Station
Residents were told to keep doors and windows closed to keep smoke out

Chippenham Fire Station added that water supply had been a "real issue" when fighting the blaze.

Crews managed to put the fire out by the early hours of Monday morning.

