Salisbury Plain: Men seriously injured in suspected crash
Police are appealing for witnesses after two men were seriously injured in a suspected road accident.
They were admitted to Salisbury District Hospital at around 05:45 BST on Monday after being injured in or around Salisbury Plain.
Wiltshire Police said the circumstances are not yet clear and officers have been searching the area.
"Anyone who may have seen anything suspicious, please get in touch," said Sgt Alanna Wakeford.
Police believe the collision is likely to have occurred somewhere on the south-eastern part of Salisbury Plain, possibly near Bulford.
"We believe the men may have been travelling in a smaller 4x4 type vehicle, possibly a Suzuki, so we are particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have seen this vehicle," added Sgt Wakeford.
"We appealing for anyone who may have seen anything suspicious, such as a potential crash site or an abandoned vehicle."