Weightlifter Dave Walsh with MS using sport to cope with depression
- Published
A weightlifter with Multiple Sclerosis (MS) says he turned to sport to cope with his depression.
Dave Walsh started competing in able-bodied Strongman events after leaving the Army in 2010, and was diagnosed with the condition in 2014.
The father-of-three now takes part in disabled events and won World's Strongest Disabled Man in June.
"Family aside, Strongman is all I feel I've got. I put so much into it and get so much from it," said Mr Walsh.
Before turning to the sport, Mr Walsh, from Chippenham, said he struggled with his mental health.
"Strongman brought me out of that depression and it kind of gave me back a bit of confidence.
"It made me focus more on what I can do, rather than what I can't do," he said.
In addition to being unable to walk or stand, he has issues with his hands and sometimes struggles with speech.
"With MS, you never know what's around the corner. For as long as I can I'm going continue to do Strongman.
"Even if I start to lose the competitions, I still need to be involved with it somehow," he added.
Mr Walsh won the World's Strongest Disabled Man event held in Ottawa, Canada, which was held between 17-19 June and intends to defend his title next year.
In order to win the event he had to pull trucks, complete deadlifts, log-lifts and shift sandbags weighing up to 115kg.
"Strongman for me is everything. Obviously family aside, I feel it's all I've got," he said.
In September, Mr Walsh will be competing in an event in Birmingham called The Arnolds, with Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sylvester Stallone due to be in attendance.
"The fact there will be a crowd of over 60,000 makes it that much more special," he said.
