Wiltshire boy with cerebral palsy gets dream accessible garden
- Published
An eight-year-old boy with cerebral palsy can now play more safely in his garden after it was given a makeover.
Volunteers from WellChild, the national charity for seriously ill children, transformed Jack Haynes' garden in Trowbridge into an accessible haven.
Jack also has epilepsy and uses both a walking frame and wheelchair.
His mum, Hayley, said it was "amazing" to finally have a space they could both be together in safety.
Jack requires leg splints and the support of an adult or a walking frame to stabilise his mobility, and even with this he is at risk of frequent falls.
Mrs Haynes said before the work had been carried out, their garden had been far from ideal.
"The garden was really lumpy and it sloped at the bottom. It was dry and cracked and he'd trip over with his wheels and his frame," she said.
"It was not really accessible and not very safe and they're going to help all that."
Jack's family applied for the support through WellChild's Helping Hands project, which aims to create safe and accessible sensory environments for children with complex needs.
The charity's volunteers smoothed out the sloping and cracked parts of the garden which would previously have tripped up Jack's walking aids.
Meanwhile, volunteers from construction company Hilti spent two days making the garden more accessible.
Mrs Haynes said: "He's such an outdoor little boy. He will be able to come out here and I can keep an eye on him and I know he won't be falling over as much and he will be safe.
"It will promote his independence and help him develop some strength in his legs."
Mrs Haynes added that Jack - who can say a few words but communicates through sign language and Makaton, a language programme made up of symbols, signs and speech - was "so excited" and "couldn't wait" to get back out in his garden.
