Woman held on suspicion of manslaughter after Swindon baby death
A woman has been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter following the death of a newborn baby.
Wiltshire Police were called to an address in Grange Park, Swindon, during the early hours of Monday morning.
Enquiries are ongoing and the woman, in her 30s, is being held in custody for questioning.
The force said the death was being treated as "unexplained" and results of a post-mortem examination are expected on Monday.
Det Insp Simon Childe said: "This is a complex investigation into the very tragic death of a newborn baby.
"At this very early stage, although we have made an arrest, we are treating the death as unexplained."
