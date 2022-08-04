Cost of living: Hospitality sector struggling with rising bills
- Published
Hospitality venue owners fear rising utility costs could lead to them to having to close.
Pubs, restaurants and entertainment spots across the West Country say they are struggling with soaring energy and produce costs, and staff wages.
Catarina Rinaldi, owner of Weston-super-Mare restaurant Tarantella, said her electric bill is set to rise from £589 a month, minus VAT, to £1,768.
She said: "It's hard and you do wonder how you're going to get through it."
Ms Rinaldi's restaurant has been a family business for more than 23 years and she says the current situation is the toughest she has experienced.
"Our electric is going up by £14,000 a year. It's triple the price," she said.
The landlady of The Runner pub in Swindon, Jayne Tisley, said she was finding it difficult to meet rising costs and staff had been doing everything they can do save energy.
"We're not making an awful lot of profit," she said.
"We are very aware of which lights we switch on nowadays. Especially now that the summer months are here we think wisely abut how soon we turn the outside lights on.
"Before we wouldn't think twice about having the whole place lit-up. We're trying to think fast on our feet with our utility bill," added Ms Tisley.
Alex Demetriou, managing director of Weston-super-Mare business management consultants Regency Purchasing Group, said utility bills were providing a major challenge to businesses.
"The utilities bit is just too big, so I think that's the challenge that we've got, is that costs are so severe.
"The average pub could be paying, for example, £2,000 a month on their utilities, at the current rate £2,000 turns into £6,000 and that's almost an extra £50,000 a year.
"Some of them don't make £50,000 a year and that's why it's so impactful," he said.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk