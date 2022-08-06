Swindon cat honoured with post-box topper
A cat that has gained more than 2,000 followers online has been immortalised with a replica knitted post-box topper near one of his favourite haunts.
Made by Laura Sharp, the tribute to Bob the tabby cat can be found outside Taw Hill doctors' surgery in Swindon, which he considers his stomping ground.
Claire Edwards, who rescued the familiar mouser 10 years ago, said: "It's so amazing. We didn't know anything about it."
"It's so sweet," she added.
The tabby, who is believed to be about 18-years-old, is well known to Taw Hill locals, some of whom have shared his exploits on a dedicated Facebook page called Bob life.
The page was set up by Ms Edwards to keep tabs on her adventuring tabby.
Ms Edwards told BBC Radio Wiltshire that she rescued him as a stray after his original owners "just moved away and left him".
When he first started visiting the neighbours in Aitken Road, including the local Co-op and estate agents, she said she would receive "very annoyed phone calls asking us to come and get him".
But now, Ms Edwards said, he enjoys spending most of his day visiting the pharmacy, where employees have left a bowl and a bed outside for him to nap in.
