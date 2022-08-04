Plane overshoots Kemble runway and crashes into ditch
Two people have been taken to hospital after a light aircraft overshot a runway and landed on a roadside ditch.
The incident happened shortly after 10:30 BST at Cotswold Airport in Kemble, on the border of Wiltshire and Gloucestershire.
The plane, which was carrying a pilot and two passengers, came down next to the A429, which has been closed.
Wiltshire Police said the road would be shut for the "foreseeable future" while fuel and debris was cleared away.
The Air Accident Investigation Branch has been informed of the crash, it added.
South Western Ambulance Service said: "We sent two double-crewed land ambulances, an operations officer, a rapid response vehicle, a critical care car and an air ambulance.
"We have conveyed one patient to Great Western Hospital and one patient to Gloucester Royal Hospital, both by land ambulance."
