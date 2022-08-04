Swindon baby death: Woman released from custody
- Published
A woman arrested on suspicion of manslaughter following the death of a baby has been released from custody.
Officers were called to an address in Grange Park, Swindon, after paramedics pronounced the baby dead in the early hours of Monday morning.
The woman, in her 30s, was taken in for questioning on Wednesday but released on conditional bail on Thursday.
The force said the baby's death was being treated as "unexplained" and its investigation is ongoing.
The results of a post-mortem examination are expected on Monday.
