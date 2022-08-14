Swindon pub holds 'quiet nights' for autistic people
By Beth Cruse
BBC Radio Wiltshire
- Published
A pub in Swindon is holding dedicated "quiet nights" each month for autistic people.
The Little Hop, on Devizes Road, promises no music, dim lighting and no loud noises for people who prefer a calmer environment.
Regulars at the nights say they give them somewhere to socialise without being over-stimulated.
Bar manager Mel Hughes says they've been so successful some attendees now visit the pub on other days too.
"It started off as a quiet night with no music and no fairy lights, very low sensory," she said.
"As people have started coming, they have decided to have some music on. It's a safe space - they can decide what they want to do.
"If you want to have your headphones on, that's fine, if you want to dance about, that's fine. Just come and be yourself and have fun."
Puk Blundell attends the quiet nights each month.
"It's really nice because in a lot of pubs in the evening it does get quite loud with music and maybe the sport being on," she said.
"What a lot of people don't know about autism is that loud noises actually do hurt, it does cause us a lot of pain.
"So being able to go to a public place and not feel that pain is really great."
Another regular, Oliver Churchill, added: "I think more pubs should be doing this.
"It helps us to relax and get to know each other better and experience new stuff."
The next quiet night is on 15 August.