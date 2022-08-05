HGV fire closes A338 in Collingbourne Kingston
- Published
The A338 has been closed through Collingbourne Kingston in Wiltshire after a truck caught fire.
Four crews from Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service attended at 09:46 GMT after the fire had spread to a section of nearby hedgerow and overhead cables.
Drivers are advised the road through Collingbourne Kingston will remain closed for some time, and should find alternative routes.
There have been no reported injuries.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.