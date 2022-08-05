Hundreds of homes without water in Swindon
Hundreds of homes across Swindon have been left without water due to pressure problems caused by a burst pipe.
Thames Water said the problem that started in the afternoon had been affecting the SN1, SN3 and SN4 postcodes.
The company said it had sent specialist engineers to investigate.
A spokesperson said: "We're sorry to customers in the Swindon area who have no water or lower pressure than normal."
"We have a team of engineers on site and we're doing all we can to get things back to normal as quickly as possible," they added.
