Fleming Way drop-in events to showcase plans to public
- Published
A busy road is set to close in September for £33m of regeneration work to be completed.
Two drop-in events to see the plans for Swindon town centre's Fleming Way have been organised.
The plans include a new bus interchange and new cycle and pedestrian routes.
Swindon Borough Council's cabinet member for strategic infrastructure, transport and planning, said: "This project will rejuvenate Fleming Way as the gateway to the town centre."
The project is expected to help increase land values and attract new commercial investment in the town centre.
Information on diversions for pedestrians and motorists as well as the locations of temporary bus stops will be revealed at the drop-in events.
A central government contribution of £25m was given to help fund the regeneration project.
Ben Power, project manager at Colas, the contractors, said: "We are delighted to be supporting Swindon Borough Council's Fleming Way project to upgrade the public transport connectivity and provide new cycle and pedestrian routes to the town centre.
"The drop-in events provide a great opportunity for the public to find out more about the scheme, as well as the diversions and temporary bus stops that will be required during the construction period," he added.
Drop-in events are being held on Tuesday 9 August and Thursday 11 August.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk