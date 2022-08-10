Wiltshire Council to charge Blue Badge holders for parking
- Published
People with disabilities are going to have to pay for parking in Wiltshire as the council brings in changes to costs.
Wiltshire Council has confirmed Blue Badge holders - individuals who would usually qualify for free parking - will now have to pay in council car parks.
For all other drivers, parking will now cost 10p extra per hour; a rise that comes after four years of no changes.
The council said this "difficult decision" will allow them to provide "vital services" in Wiltshire.
Wiltshire Council has confirmed the changes will come into effect from 1 September.
The changes were agreed by the council in February, as part of the budget-making process for the financial year 2022/23.
Other changes include the removal of free parking at Castle Combe car park, and an increase in costs for car park season tickets.
Inflation levels
Dr Mark McClelland, cabinet member for transport said: "These changes were agreed in February as part of our budget-making process to help us better reflect current inflation levels.
"It was a difficult decision, but we have not increased parking charges in four years, and we have no intention of doing so again in the next four years."
As part of the consultation process for these changes, the council received 389 responses from members of the public.
"These changes, which are evidence-based as set out in our business plan, will enable us to continue to invest in both parking and vital services in Wiltshire."
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk