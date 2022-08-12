Lidl proposes new store in Royal Wootton Bassett
A supermarket chain is proposing to build a new store on a piece of open countryside.
In 2019, Lidl applied to build on land at Marsh Farm on the northern edge of Royal Wootton Bassett.
The application was turned down by Wiltshire Council, and on appeal by the government's planning inspector.
The supermarket chain has since re-applied with fresh plans and updated designs that include more greenery, the creation of a woodland and a big pond.
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, the issue with the original application was the design and appearance of the building, and its impact on the open countryside, and not the principle of building a supermarket there.
A spokesperson from the supermarket said: "The reinforcement of existing hedgerows around the site, and the creation of a new native woodland to the north east, will help to contain views of the site, particularly from the north, and will also create biodiversity benefits.
"The open space allows open views from the existing settlement edge to the north and also provides new opportunities for walkers, particularly since the site is accessible via a pedestrian crossing over Malmesbury Road.
"The new public open space would also include new wetlands which have been designed in order to optimise biodiversity, including gently grading banks to the main pond and a south-facing shelf below water level for the establishment of a reed bed."
