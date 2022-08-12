Car overtakes 11 vehicles at once in Wiltshire

Police car pulling over silver carWiltshire Police
Wiltshire Police said drivers must exercise great care and caution when overtaking

A man is to be summonsed to appear in court after a car was spotted overtaking 11 vehicles at once.

It happened on the A361 in Devizes in Wiltshire on Wednesday and police said the car narrowly avoided colliding head on with another vehicle.

Officers said they stopped and ticketed a man in his 50s from Swindon.

Wiltshire Police tweeted the "throttle must have been stuck open" on the speeding car and cautioned drivers to take care when overtaking.

