West delays in ambulance hand overs risking patients lives
- Published
An ambulance trust has warned lives are at risk due to long delays in patient handovers.
The director of South West Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust (SWASFT) said bed-blocking was the reason for delays in transferring patients from an ambulance to hospital.
A spokesperson said it was "soul-destroying" for their paramedics.
A Department of Health and Social Care official said an additional £150m had been allocated to relieve the pressure.
"We recognise the pressure NHS staff are under, especially those on the front line., with the number of ambulance and support staff increasing by almost 40% since February, 2010," they added.
"We have supported NHS bodies and local authorities with updated hospital-discharge guidance to ensure smooth discharges."
Haunted by husband's death
Jeanette Carpenter said she remains haunted by the memory of her husband Richard's death as he waited more than five hours for an ambulance to arrive at their home in Wiltshire.
"He put his arm around me and said 'where are they I'm going to die'," she said.
"I said 'they're coming'."
Mr Carpenter, 71, died from an internal bleed after having heart surgery.
His death is one of 11 that triggered SWASFT to carry out a patient safety review.
'Challenging healthcare crisis'
The BBC has obtained a copy of the review which shows that over a six-month period from December 2021 there were a total of 41 incidents of "serious harm" to patients.
The report said crews were often tied up waiting outside emergency departments and "experienced staff report feeling ready to leave critical roles, which, if left to continue, will render the crisis in healthcare still more of a challenge to overcome."
But Adrian South, the deputy director of clinical care at SWASFT, said the service is well-staffed and has more ambulances on the road than ever before.
"We're doing everything we can," he said.
"The challenge is that we're not able to hand our patients over, but that's a real problem with the system."
The Royal United Hospitals Bath NHS Foundation Trust said it was trying to alleviate the problem.
A spokesman said: "We're also working with local organisations to open a community ward to free up about 30 hospital beds."
Dr Jon Westbrook, Medical Director at Great Western Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust in Swindon, said they have introduced several measures to ensure patients can be transferred from ambulances "as soon as possible".
"This includes extra beds in the hospital, with a new 15-bed area that is staffed with medical, nursing, therapy, and allied health professionals available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
"This is alongside a new eight-bed admissions lounge for patients waiting for a bed to become available."
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk