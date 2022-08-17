Care packs for parents of premature babies in Swindon
A mum whose son arrived prematurely has been creating free care packages to support parents going through the same experience.
Chloe Kirwan, 33, from Swindon gave birth to her son George at just 28 weeks in February.
Spending more than two months on the neonatal ward, Ms Kirwan said she was inspired to help others.
Ms Kirwan said the bundles are to remind parents, whose babies are in hospital, to "have a break".
George was born at the Great Western Hospital in Swindon well before the 37-week mark that is considered full-term.
The 'Tiny but Mighty' packages, which cost around £15 to make, include face masks, socks, reusable coffee cups, snacks and positivity quotes, "so they [the parents] know they're not alone, said Ms Kirwan
'Born weighing 1.9lb'
According to Ms Kirwan, parents who are in the neonatal unit for more than five days automatically get a care pack.
She said that after her son was born weighing just 895g (1.9lb), she and her husband would often sit by his incubator for 12 hours.
"You're not eating, you're not drinking and you're just not looking after yourself," she added.
Talking from her own experience, Ms Kirwan said that after the third or fourth day, the experience began to get to her and "that's when you need a pick-me-up."
"It's incredibly stressful. Incredibly emotional," she said.
'It's all worth it'
"I don't think you can even find the words to explain the journey that you're going through," she added.
Ms Kirwan told BBC Radio Wiltshire that it was when her son's condition started to improve that she started thinking about how she could improve things for other parents who might end up going through the same experience.
Ms Kirwan said she started to collect donations six weeks ago and had already managed to donate and deliver 20 care packages, eight emergency overnight bags and fully stock the parents' pantry - a kitchen area in the hospital where parents on the ward can get hot drinks.
Thanking the doctors and nurses at The Great Western Hospital for keeping her son alive, Ms Kirwan said George, who is now six months old "is absolutely fantastic".
"I just look at him every day and think it's all worth it because he's so amazing."
