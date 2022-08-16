Salisbury bomb hoax investigation: Police arrest boy, 17
- Published
A teenager has been arrested in connection with a bomb hoax.
A suspicious device was found outside Salisbury Law Courts in Wilton Road on 3 August.
The 17-year-old, from Salisbury, was arrested on suspicion of placing an item with the intent to make people believe it might explode or ignite.
He was also arrested on suspicion of causing criminal damage in relation to graffiti discovered on the outside of the court building.
Wiltshire Police said the youth had been released on conditional bail pending further enquiries.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.