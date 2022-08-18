Lost Gardens of Lydiard revealed after heatwave
- Published
The traces of some 17th Century gardens have been revealed after extreme hot weather.
Aerial photos from above Lydiard Park, Swindon, have shown the imprints of 250-year-old features in the grounds.
The images are a result of dried-up grass dying off to reveal the hidden markings left as impressions in the ground.
The Friends of Lydiard Park have said they are "delighted" to further explore the site's history.
"The results have exceeded all our expectations," said Friends chairman Sarah Finch-Crisp.
The reveal comes after Longleat Park uncovered similar evidence from the recent hot, dry weather.
In 2021 artist Billy Beaumont painted an impression of what the Grade II manor would have looked like using plans from 1700 but these recently revealed markings provide clear proof of how it would actually have looked.
'Very grateful'
The aerial photography, taken by Wiltshire resident Phil Jefferies, has revealed traces of the extensive Elizabethan grounds which would have once been 260 acre formal gardens and included a canal.
Chairman Finch-Crisp said she was "very grateful to Phil for responding so quickly" and capturing the photos.
"It is exciting to see the grid of this vast ornamental garden for the first time.
"Limited excavations have taken place in the past, but this is the clearest evidence of its existence to date".
