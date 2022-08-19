Ben Garland: Second memorial motorbike ride planned
By Emma Elgee
Online Journalist
- Published
A second memorial motorcycle ride will take place in honour of a missing man believed to have been swept out to sea off Ibiza.
Ben Garland, from Southwick in Wiltshire, vanished on the north of the island during a storm in January 2020.
Ride to the Tide 2022 will see hundreds of motorcyclists will travel from Trowbridge to Poole in Dorset to raise money for the RNLI this weekend.
Mark Garland, Ben's father said: "It's so important people remember Ben."
Ben Garland had gone to the Portinatx area to take photographs in the aftermath of Storm Gloria and it is thought he was caught by a wave and swept into the sea.
His family and friends travelled to the island to look for him but, despite an extensive search by the Spanish emergency services, the 24-year-old has never been found.
Since last years memorial ride, the family have experienced another tragedy as Ben's older sister Charlotte Hennessey, a mother-of-five, died of breast cancer in March.
Mr Garland said: "It is impossible to explain the grief of never finding Ben. I am still struggling with his death and now Charlotte's too."
"I am still planning what we can do in memory of Charlotte. With Charlotte we had two years to prepare since her diagnosis, to be with her, to say goodbye. She fought it to her last breath. For Ben, his death really came out the blue."
Ben was riding his motorbike on the day he disappeared and his keen interest in bikes is what prompted the idea for the fundraiser.
Last year more than 100 motorcyclists took park in the memorial event and over £2,000 was raised for the RNLI. This year's ride starts at 10.00BST August 20 at Trowbridge Rugby Club.
"I know Ben would love the ride we have planned in memory of him. He'd have gone himself if the shoe had been on the other foot and it had been for someone else.
"I know he'll will be with us on the day, watching over us," Mr Garland said.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk